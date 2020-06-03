KX Storm Team Wednesday Morning Forecast 6-3

Today: We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with clouds on the increase from west to east as we go through the day. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly south of Interstate 94 and West of the Missouri River this afternoon. Some of those storms could reach severe levels with quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Highs today will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight: The thunderstorm threat should be over by around 8pm, Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures bottoming out in the 50s. Winds will be gusty, mainly out of the west and northwest at between 10-15 miles per hour.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr