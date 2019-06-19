KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive late this evening and roll through North Dakota into the early morning hours. Tomorrow afternoon skies will clear for the south, but the brief respite won’t last long as another system pushes in from the south Friday. This will bring widespread rain across the state, with cool temperatures. The weekend looks mostly dry with an outside chance for a few showers. Next week temperatures will warm with unsettled weather by the end of the week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder