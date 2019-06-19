KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

It's one of the most celebrated days of the year for Summer lovers and it arrives this week. This year, the Solstice happens this Friday, June 21st at 10:54 in the morning.

It's at that time that the sun's angles are the highest they'll get in the sky. They're directly over the Tropic of Cancer. This means the sun's angles are around 90 degrees over Mexico and parts of the Carribean. After today they'll slowly creep south towards the equator.