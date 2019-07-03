KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms have fired up this evening with a few severe thunderstorms. It appears that things will wind down heading into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, and there appears to be a slight chance for a few thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. A better chance for thunderstorms arrives late tomorrow night into early Friday morning, but the severe potential with these will be low. More thunderstorm development is anticipated Friday afternoon, particularly across our west, with the chance for these storms to linger into Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend looks dry and warmer, with the exception of increased rain chances Sunday night. Next week will see temperatures closer to seasonal averages, with continued thunderstorm chances in this very active pattern.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder