KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

A few storms will form across eastern Montana and western North Dakota this evening, with some possibly severe. Large hail and strong winds will be the main threats with any storms that can develop. A cold front will sweep across the state overnight, bringing our temperatures down very slightly tomorrow but even more significantly, the humidity levels. Sunshine will be abundant tomorrow and Friday. Rain chances will increase across the south Saturday night, but the next chance for widespread thunderstorms won’t be until next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder