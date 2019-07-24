KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

It's happened to most of us. You awaken suddenly at night from a loud clap of thunder as a storm passes by. But why is thunder much louder at night than during the day?

When a thunderstorm produces thunder sounds in the afternoon, the sound can travel in many different directions. Down, out and even up above the thunderstorm. The sound escapes into the atmosphere very easily. There's a difference with the decibel levels of thunder at night and it's all about what's happening in the upper atmosphere.