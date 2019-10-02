KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Rain and snow will wind down overnight, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Everyone will wake up to lingering cloud cover tomorrow, but high-pressure building in will clear the skies from west to east. Highs will reach the 50s out west and 40s across central North Dakota. Temperatures will continue to warm Friday with more sunshine, but as a surface low approaches from the west, winds will increase out of the south. A few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will develop Friday evening and last into Saturday morning. Winds will continue to remain strong Saturday, but sunshine will build back in to end the day. Next week will begin with abundant sunshine, and temperatures rising above average.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

