KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Rain and snow will gradually intensify overnight, switching to all snow by the morning. Expect a heavy band of snow to set up across central North Dakota by tomorrow morning, and in these areas accumulations of well over 6″ will be possible by tomorrow afternoon. Strong winds will also develop through the night and into tomorrow, leading to blowing snow, reduced visibility, and blizzard-like conditions. The second wave of snow will develop late tomorrow night in response to a Colorado low moving in. This surface low will stall out as it is trapped by a blocking pattern in the jet stream downstream. Intense snowfall is expected with this wave, and at this point, it appears that the “sweet spot” of snow accumulation will be just east of Bismarck and up towards the Devils Lake area. Locations here could easily exceed 2 ft of snow! If the track of this system shifts slightly, it could greatly impact the amount of total snow across central North Dakota. Snow looks to finally wind down by the weekend, with only slight chances for snow Sunday, and calmer winds. Next week looks much quieter, albeit with high temperatures still well below average.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

