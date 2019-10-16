KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Look for mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Mostly clear skies tomorrow will warm us up considerably, with some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen in a while. Highs could even reach the 70s out to the west! A cold front early Friday morning will bring temperatures back down, however, and expect increased cloud cover, stronger winds, and slight chances for rain Friday as the front passes through. The beginning of the weekend will feature more sunshine and high temperatures close to seasonal averages. A storm system will move across our southeast Sunday, and neighborhoods further to the southeast will have the best chance to see precipitation to end the weekend and possibly into early Monday. Cooler temperatures and another system look to possibly impact our area Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

