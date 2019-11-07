KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

With skies clearing overhead tonight, temperatures will fall well down into the single digits for most. Tomorrow the winds will start to come out of the south, and we’ll see the beginnings of a warm-up with temperatures getting into the 40s by Friday! A system approaching Saturday will drive a cold front through the area late Saturday evening. Areas to the south will see high temperatures into the 40s once more ahead of the cold front, where counties in our north will reach the 30s before the cold front pushes through. Precipitation chances will increase late Saturday into Sunday morning, with accumulations of snow possible. Further cold air will filter in behind this system, with high temperatures 20-30 degrees below seasonal averages!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

