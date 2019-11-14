KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Lows will be reached late tonight and early tomorrow morning before a warm front advances eastward and begins to warm our temperatures. Cloud cover will increase with clouds possibly lingering through much of the day tomorrow, but otherwise, we’ll remain dry. Highs will reach the mid-30s and mid-40s northeast and northwest respectively. We’ll remain dry Friday with highs again in the 30s and 40s. There will be slightly increased chances for rain and snow Saturday, but anything that falls looks to be rather light. A few light rain and snow showers may linger Sunday and Monday, but no significant precipitation is expected. High temperatures will remain remarkably consistent in the upper 30s and low 40s until the middle of next week. At that point, data is suggesting a cool down with the possibility of accumulating snow.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

