KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

The last of the snow will gradually wind down across our south-central overnight as high pressure at the surface builds in. Temperatures tonight will fall into the teens, but with a continued northerly breeze wind chills will be much colder. Skies will continue to clear tomorrow, although temperatures will only warm-up into the 20s and 30s as a colder air mass settles in. By Friday however, temperatures will begin to warm as a southwesterly wind develops. These warmer temperatures will stick around through at least the weekend. By Sunday our pattern turns more active, and slight chances for rain and snow will enter the forecast into early next week. Models are beginning to hint at a major storm system developing over the central part of the country by around the Thanksgiving timeframe, but it is still too early to forecast a more specific area that will see the impacts.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

