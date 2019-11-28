KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight and lows will bottom out in the teens for most. Winds will begin to pick up out of the southeast, with strong winds expected tomorrow afternoon, particularly across our southwestern counties. Overcast conditions will stick around through Thanksgiving, and there is a slight chance of light snow and freezing rain by the evening timeframe. Light snow will continue through Friday, but the main energy of the system will arrive later that day. A strengthening Colorado Low will move across our south, putting us in a favorable position for heavy snow banding. In addition, winds will pick up considerably out of the northwest, leading to potential blizzard conditions through the day Saturday. Confidence is increasing in significant snowfall accumulations of a foot or more in many neighborhoods, with the best chances for higher amounts across our southern counties. Snow will taper off Sunday morning, and we'll begin to see sunshine build in for the beginning of next week. Temperatures look to remain close to seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder