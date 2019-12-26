KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Clouds will continue to stubbornly stick around overnight, keeping our temperatures in the teens. There will also be a slight chance for snow, with only light accumulations possible. Skies will gradually clear tomorrow afternoon, with a return to sunshine. High temperatures will reach the mid-20s for most. Friday will feature a return to abundant sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, but a strengthening storm system to our south could bring big impacts to our area Saturday night. The track of the system at this point is still not narrowed down, nevertheless, there could be major travel impacts between here and Minnesota Sunday into early next week. Temperatures look to remain close to seasonal averages through the forecast period.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder