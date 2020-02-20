KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

High pressure will begin to move southeast overnight, allowing southwesterly winds to strengthen into tomorrow morning. Even though skies remain clear, temperatures will begin to warm up after midnight and continue to do so through the day tomorrow. Wind Chill Advisories are posted for some tonight, but by tomorrow afternoon most will see highs into the 30s. This mild pattern will persist through the rest of the week and the weekend, with Friday and Saturday being the warmest days. Many neighborhoods could see high temperatures well into the 40s! Abundant sunshine will also remain with us through the weekend. The next chance for accumulating snow appears to be Monday, with colder air moving in during the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder