KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

An area of snow will develop overnight and move into our southwestern counties, where an inch or 2 accumulation may occur. There will be a chance for rain and snow showers, particularly south, through the later morning hours tomorrow. Temperatures will warm into the 30s and 40s for most, with high temperatures continuing to climb to end the week and into the weekend. Saturday will be the warmest day, with widespread 40s and 50s by the afternoon. Temperatures will fall off slightly Sunday as a weak cold front arrives, but we’ll stay mostly dry sans a slight chance for precipitation across our far northern counties. Better chances for precipitation enter the picture Tuesday, as data is beginning to hint at a cooler and more active pattern next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

