KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Snow will continue to move across the state tonight and into tomorrow morning, with the heaviest accumulations looking most likely north of I94 and south of US2. Freezing rain may also mix in with the snow across our southern counties through tomorrow morning before the system departs off to the east. Winds will increase tomorrow, with the strongest winds across our southeast. Temperatures will also be quite cold, with highs only reaching the teens and 20s, although sunshine will begin to emerge by the afternoon. Our coldest night looks to tomorrow night, as temperatures by Friday morning will be flirting with 0F in many locations. Expect below average highs during the day Friday before a quick warm-up through the weekend. Sunday and the beginning of next week will feature above-average temperatures and a slight chance for precipitation. Better chances for precipitation with the arrival of colder air look possible by next Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

