KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Windy conditions will persist along with quickly moving rain and snow showers this evening. By later tonight winds will slacken slightly and most precipitation should diminish. Tomorrow’s highs will only reach the 30s and 40s tomorrow with breezy conditions persisting. Winds will turn out of the south beginning Friday morning, and temperatures will rebound back to seasonal norms for one day. An inbound cold front will return our temperatures to well below average, with highs through the weekend and into next week expected to remain 15-20 degrees below average. In addition, a storm system will develop across our west, increasing rain and snow chances to mostly southern North Dakota Saturday. There will be a chance for accumulating snow with this system, with the best chances across our far southwest counties. Otherwise, precipitation chances look limited through the middle part of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

