KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

A few showers may linger this evening with mild overnight lows into the 40s. An area of low pressure approaches tomorrow, bringing rain chances to all through the day tomorrow. Highs will drop off slightly with the increased cloud over, and daytime highs will reach the 50s and low 60s. The next system will arrive Friday, again bringing rain chances to our area, with a chance for thunderstorms, particularly across central North Dakota. Our active pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week, with rain chances extending through Tuesday. High temperatures will reach average to slightly above average numbers through the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder