KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Look for mild temperatures overnight with clouds increasing from the west. An upper-level ridge will give some the warmest day of the year so far tomorrow, with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. A weak cold front will begin to increase rain chances late tomorrow evening. Rain chances will persist into Friday morning with windy conditions developing behind the front. Temperatures this weekend will be slightly above on Saturday and dipping slightly Sunday with daytime highs in the mid-60s. A more impactful system looks to arrive by late in the day Sunday. Confidence is growing in a widespread rain event early next week with high temperatures falling back into the 50s.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

