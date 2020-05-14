KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

A few showers may linger across western North Dakota tonight as they move in from Montana, with overnight lows down into the 30s and 40s, staying above freezing. A weak system will roll across the Canadian border through tomorrow morning, extending rain chances across our northern counties into early tomorrow afternoon. Otherwise, expect some sunshine with highs warming into the upper 50s and 60s. Temperatures will warm close to seasonal averages as we finish the work week and head into Saturday. A few rain showers will be possible late Friday and for the first part of the weekend, mainly south. Sunday appears to be dry and warm, with a more significant warm-up early next week as the jet stream ridges across the central part of the continent. Meanwhile, a significant system will gather strength from the southwest, increasing chances for thunderstorms by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

