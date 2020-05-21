Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Any shower and thunderstorm activity overnight will be confined to our far west with a capping inversion in place across the state. A boundary will move into central North Dakota by tomorrow afternoon. Winds will begin to come out of the south, and there will be a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will remain warm, with daytime highs back into the 70s and lower 80s. Friday will remain warm as we end the week, with winds weakening, albeit briefly. A cold front will push in from the northwest by late in the day, and chances for thunderstorms will increase across our west. Saturday appears to have the best chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms, with slightly cooler temperatures. Sunday will be the coolest day in the forecast, with highs falling back into the 60s for many and a few lingering showers possible. Memorial Day looks to be dry and warmer, with more chances for showers and thunderstorms entering the picture for the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Return from Kuwait

Thumbnail for the video titled "Return from Kuwait"

Oil Waste Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Waste Meeting"

Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir"

Postgrad Procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Postgrad Procession"

Bismarck Boys Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Golf"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Rummage Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rummage Sales"

Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mail-in Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mail-in Voting"

Unemployment Claims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Claims"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Remote Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remote Work"

Rural Bridge Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Bridge Problems"

Assisted Living Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Assisted Living Facilities"

Fireworks Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Plan"

WSC To Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC To Reopen"

Retirement Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retirement Parade"

Kirkwood Checkin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kirkwood Checkin"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge