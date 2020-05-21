KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Any shower and thunderstorm activity overnight will be confined to our far west with a capping inversion in place across the state. A boundary will move into central North Dakota by tomorrow afternoon. Winds will begin to come out of the south, and there will be a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will remain warm, with daytime highs back into the 70s and lower 80s. Friday will remain warm as we end the week, with winds weakening, albeit briefly. A cold front will push in from the northwest by late in the day, and chances for thunderstorms will increase across our west. Saturday appears to have the best chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms, with slightly cooler temperatures. Sunday will be the coolest day in the forecast, with highs falling back into the 60s for many and a few lingering showers possible. Memorial Day looks to be dry and warmer, with more chances for showers and thunderstorms entering the picture for the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder