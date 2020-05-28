KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

A mostly quiet and mild pattern will prevail over the next few days, with minimal chances for precipitation. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight as a weak cold front and associated rain showers move away. Expect daytime highs tomorrow in the 60s and low 70s, but winds will crank up from the northwest as a strong pressure gradient develops, due to high-pressure building in. By the end of the week, winds will calm as high pressure settles overhead, and mostly sunny skies will prevail. Expect more of the same Saturday, but Sunday will be more of a transition day with winds beginning to increase. Confidence is high in warmer temperatures next week, with slight chances for thunderstorms through the forecast period.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder