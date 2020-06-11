KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

With less humidity in the air and skies clearing, temperatures will fall into the 40s for many neighborhoods by tomorrow morning. Daytime highs tomorrow will begin to warm, with many spots reaching the 80s. We’ll remain dry with winds continuing out of the west and plenty of sunshine. A weak backdoor cold front will arrive Friday morning, cooling our northern areas down by a few degrees and shifting the winds out of the east. An upper-level ridge will build overhead to begin the weekend, and this will warm temperatures well above seasonal averages out west by Saturday. Chances for thunderstorms will increase Sunday as an upper-level system moves in behind the ridge, and winds will strengthen further, making for a warm and windy weekend. Chances for rain will remain in the forecast next week as the pattern appears to become more active.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

