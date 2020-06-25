Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9

KX Storm Team Wednesday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few showers and thunderstorms will push across north-central North Dakota tonight and perhaps into early tomorrow morning, but more widespread precipitation will be possible by later tomorrow morning. This will be the result of a surface low and attendant warm and cold fronts pushing across the area. Although severe weather will be possible, it appears at this point that the best chances will be east of our viewing area. Expect dry and slightly cooler weather Friday before much warmer weather this weekend. Chances for rain will also begin to go back up starting as early as Saturday to the northwest, with better chances further into the state by Sunday. A warm and active weather pattern will continue to keep rain chances in the forecast through early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Budget"

New Wellness Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Wellness Facility"

ID Body

Thumbnail for the video titled "ID Body"

Earth Lodge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Lodge"

Home Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Sales"

Beulah Cyclones Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Cyclones Baseball"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24"

COVID-19 & Buffets

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 & Buffets"

New Deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Deputy"

Water Usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Usage"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24"

What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Reporting Sexual Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reporting Sexual Assault"

Pet Database

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Database"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss