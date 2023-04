(KXNET) — The latest updates throughout the day from the KX Storm Team for the upcoming April blizzard:

APRIL 3 – 12:20 p.m.

APRIL 3 – 8:00 a.m.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the counties shown below until 12 AM CDT. Threats include between 4 and 12 inches of snow to the West and between 10 and 20 inches to the East. Wind Gusts up to 60 mph. Travel will be very difficult to impossible.

APRIL 3 – 6:30 a.m.