It’s going to get a lot hotter this weekend and a trip to the lake could be a great place to cool off!
Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 6-15
Showers and strong winds will remain with us overnight as temperatures drop into the 50s. Although slightly weaker, winds will remain quite strong out of the northwest through the day tomorrow as temperatures warm into the 70s. By Friday, the big story will become the heat as an upper-level ridge in the jet stream amplifies […]
