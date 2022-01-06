Life-threatening cold today with a big change to come

Today: Arctic air highlights the forecast today. Actual air temps will warm only to around -5° to -20°. The Wind Chill Warning lasts until Friday at 12 PM due to the -40° and -50° wind chills. Partly cloudy skies today with light and variable wind.

Tonight: Another frigid night before a warm-up tomorrow. Lows will range from -10° to -30°. Light ESE winds with a slight chance for light snow in SW ND.

Friday: Much warmer as we all rise above zero. Highs will range from the single digits in the east to the 20s in the west. A slight chance for light snow mainly in northern ND could bring a few tenths of an inch of accumulation. Southeasterly winds will be breezy at 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

