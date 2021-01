Today: Scattered light snow with around an inch to two inches of accumulation. Highs will be achieved early. Northwesterly winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph with the breeziest conditions in SW ND.

Tonight: Light snow likely with another round of 1″-2″ possible. Lows will fall to the teens and 20s with W/NW winds 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few light lingering snow showers in the morning. Highs warm to the 20s and 30s with a light NW wind.