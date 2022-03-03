There could be some freezing drizzle on Friday so if you are traveling be sure to check the road conditions ahead of time. The Colorado Low that will develop is expected to track towards the Great Lakes and that would limit how much snow falls in North Dakota on Saturday.
Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-3
Snow will gradually wind down across our northern counties tonight as it moves into southern Canada. Temperatures will drop into the single digits in the northeast to the low 20s in the southwest with extensive cloud cover and a stout southeasterly wind. Cloudy skies will remain with us tomorrow, and temperatures will warm up into […]
