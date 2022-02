Today: Mostly cloudy skies with light snow mainly in northern ND. A trace to up to an inch of accumulation is possible Highs will range from the teens, 20s, and 30s. Morning southeasterly winds will become westerly and northwesterly at 10-15 MPH through the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the single digits and teens. NW winds 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Cooler daytime highs ranging from the single digits to the 20s. Increased WNW winds 10-20 MPH.