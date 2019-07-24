Low Chances For Severe Storms Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Today: Increasing clouds with highs back in the 80s to around 90. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms. Even though it’s a low risk, any storm that forms could carry half dollar size hail and gusts up to 70 mph. Tornadoes are also not out of the question. The southerly wind will become a bit breezy with the passing of not only a warm front but also a cold front this evening.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms should taper overnight. Lows will drop to the 50s and 60s. Southeast wind will stay around 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and mostly clear skies as highs return to the mid to upper 80s. The dew points will be lower from the previous night’s cold front so it won’t be as muggy. The westerly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25-30 mph.