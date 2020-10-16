Many will have their first widespread snow of the season

Today: Increasing clouds with a chance at a rain/snow mix by early afternoon in NW ND. Highs will return to the 40s with westerly winds around 10-15 mph.

Tonight: The rain/snow mix will mostly stay above highway 94 and change to snow. Areas under the Winter Weather Advisory could see around 3″-5″ between tonight and early Saturday morning. Lows will fall to the 20s and 30s.

Saturday: Snow will exit to the east and the NW winds will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. This will bring widespread blowing snow in areas that will see accumulation. Highs will be much colder and in the 20s and 30s. Decreasing clouds will bring a chance at afternoon sunshine.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with frigid lows in the teens and 20s. NW winds 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with cold highs in the 20s and 30s. WNW winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

