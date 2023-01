NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Patchy freezing drizzle is possible for much of central ND. This could leave a light glaze of ice overnight and into Tuesday morning. Light snow will linger through the SE and leave anywhere from a trace to 3″ of new snowfall.

Daytime highs will linger between the teens and 20s through this week with a nice warm-up for the weekend. That’s where many could see temperatures close to the freezing mark. A colder pattern sets up for the last week of January.