Mike’s Evening #OneMinuteForecast 2/27/2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will have quite the breezy start to the week, but temperatures will be on the rise after a brief cool down Sunday night. A cold front will approach from the northwest and bring our overnight lows on Sunday night down to the teens and single digits across western North Dakota.

A center of high pressure will shift our winds from the south and bring us a much warmer middle of the week, with temperatures approaching the 60’s in the south, and still well above average up to the north.

Sunny skies will stick around as a second center of high pressure will park itself over North Dakota. What a great way to begin the month of March!

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

