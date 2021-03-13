Mike’s Evening #OneMinuteForecast 3/13/2021

Today was certainly a great day, although we were far from breaking any records. It was a beautiful mid-March day, with temperatures in the 50's and 60's across western North Dakota. These conditions are not expected to continue, however.

A low pressure system that has developed on the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado is struggling to move its way east. This is causing some increasing cloud cover over the Midwest and bringing some heavy rain down toward Nebraska and Kansas, while dumping some snow on the western side of the low pressure (near Denver and western Colorado).