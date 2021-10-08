Mike’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/8/2021

Some areas in northern North Dakota are starting off their Friday morning with some smoke in the air. For much of the western part of the state, there is widespread cloudcover, and a few showers are making their way to the ground, with a cooler start to the day than Thursday.

We will continue the cooling trend heading into the weekend, with many places on Saturday struggling to get out of the 50s. We will have more widespread chances for showers on Saturday carrying on into Sunday morning. Those clouds will then clear out, and give us a slight warmup for Sunday.

There will be a break in the clouds and showers for Sunday afternoon and going into most of Monday, before a few more chances for showers on Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures cooling back down into the 50s and 60s across the state.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea