Mike’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

We can expect some fairly warm temperatures across western North Dakota for this Black Friday, as an upper-level ridge has been building over the western half of the country. That warm front has passed through much of the state as of early Friday morning, leaving some temperatures to begin the day in the 40s. We will have some outside chances for precipitation in various forms late Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated, brief periods of freezing rain cannot be ruled out as well, but the more likely form of precipitation will remain rain, snow, or sleet. Regardless, use caution on the roadways if you have any early Saturday morning plans. Some places may have some breezy conditions Saturday, with winds coming out of the northwest, cooling temperatures off a bit. Otherwise, we can expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions, and a fairly warm end to November and beginning of December.
-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea