Mike’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

This week's Furry Friday features Bob the cat, who is affectionately referred to as "Big Bob". He is a laid back male cat but was a little annoyed that he had to get up so early. Right now he's getting acclimated to being around other animals. He was originally slated for adoption but plans changed when COVID-19 hit and the adoptees found they could no longer take him in due to financial strain.

Right now Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue is selling raffle tickets. If you see a volunteer selling, then feel free to purchase one so you can have a chance to win prizes and help them out in their continued efforts.