Mike’s full forecast 3/13/2021

Today was certainly a great day, although we were far from breaking any records. It was a beautiful mid-March day, with temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s across western North Dakota. These conditions are not expected to continue, however.

A low pressure system that has developed on the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado is struggling to move its way east. This is causing some increasing cloud cover over the Midwest and bringing some heavy rain down toward Nebraska and Kansas, while dumping some snow on the western side of the low pressure (near Denver and western Colorado).

Around mid-week, the system will move to the northeast and begin to weaken. The system to watch for will develop in Montana around Tuesday, and bring chances for precipitation of various forms throughout western North Dakota. Some areas will see a mix, others snow, and others rain. This will turn into mostly snow by Tuesday night. Accumulations are not expected to amount to much of anything, if any at all.

Cloud cover lasting into Wednesday morning along with northerly winds will reinforce some colder temperatures throughout the middle of the week before rebounding back into the 50’s by the weekend.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea