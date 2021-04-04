Mike’s Full Forecast 4/4/2021

Temperatures remain well above average to finish off the weekend. Dickinson broke two record highs in two days. Along with the extreme drought conditions and breezy winds, this can make for very dangerous fire conditions, which we have already seen across much of western North Dakota.

Burn bans and/or restrictions have been issued for the majority of the state. We will see a bit of relief to begin the week, however, as a cold front will pass our region late Sunday night into Monday morning. There will be several chances for rain, albeit not much. With the low relative humidity near the surface, there is a chance the precipitation will not make it all the way to the ground.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 50s and low 60s across western North Dakota for daytime highs heading into the workweek. By the weekend most of the cloud cover will give way to more sunshine, and temperatures are expected to rebound back into the low 60s.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

