Mike’s Monday evening #OneMinuteForecast

Memorial Day is shaping out to be an absolutely beautiful day, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and mostly sunny conditions. Cloud cover is beginning to work in to the far northwest corner of Divide County. That cloud cover will cover much of western North Dakota heading into the late hours Monday night into the early hours Tuesday morning.

This will bring slight chances of precipitation to the region. Showers will be isolated in nature and will have the best chance at developing in southwestern North Dakota.

The workweek will begin with a slight warm up, followed by a rapid warmup by the middle to end of the week. Temperatures by the weekend are expected to be well into the 90s.

Breezy conditions will be on and off for the upcoming week, which can potentially increase the fire weather concerns, especially in areas that are heavily impacted by the drought.

A slight cool down will follow the rapid warm up, with temperatures in the mid 80s to start the first full week of June.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea