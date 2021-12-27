Mike’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/27/2021

The snowfall will make for some slick commutes for your Monday morning, so give yourself some extra time and be sure to use caution on the roadways. The snow is not the only danger that is presented with this winter storm, as there are some bitterly cold temperatures and blustery conditions behind the snow that will drop wind chills to nearly 40 below in some locations. You will want to throw on at least one insulating layer and multiple layers on top of that for any post-holiday plans. Lastly, the snow falling with cold temperatures like this will make for very powdery type snow, which blows very easily. With these blustery conditions expected, it will blow around very easily, making visibility, or lack thereof, a concern. All in all, travel heading into the middle of the week may be affected as a result of winter weather to finish off what was a fairly warm year for the most part.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea