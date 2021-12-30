Mike’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/30/2021

Thursday is still going to be bitter cold for most of Western North Dakota, save for the far southwest, however we are warming up quite a bit from the day prior. We can expect mostly cloudy conditions for most of the day, before clearing out Thursday evening. This will give way to more sunshine going into Friday and clear conditions for your New Year’s Eve festivities! You will still want to bundle up, however, as low temperatures Friday night are expected to be in the 20s below zero, before factoring in wind chill! If you have any outdoor activities, be sure to put on one insulating layer and another layer or two on top of that. Going into the first workweek of January, though, we can expect some warmer temperatures, at least for Sunday. We will be around average, before dropping back to some cooler temperatures by the middle of next week. There appears to be a chance of some snow by the middle of next week as well, and we will of course keep you updated as that system approaches.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea.