Mike’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/20/2021

We had some showers move through the overnight on Sunday night into Monday morning, some of the showers were strong off toward the James River valley, but nothing that was severe.

Behind those showers, we can expect mostly sunny conditions, save for a few lingering showers to the southwest on Monday afternoon. Temperatures will remain relatively cool over the next few days, but will warm back up as winds shift from the south on Wednesday.

As we head into the weekend, we will cool back down slightly on Friday, before warming back up on Sunday. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 40s for most of us, although areas with calmer winds and drier air may have temperatures dip slightly below that.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea