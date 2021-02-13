Mike’s Nightly #OneMinuteForecast 2/12/2021

Sunshine continues throughout the weekend and will continue on to start the week. A few clouds may roll in around Monday afternoon and stick around through mid-week. Some snowflakes may fall around southwestern North Dakota, but not much in the way of accumulation at this point.

Temperatures will begin to rise as winds will shift and blow from the south. A high pressure system will move to our south and east which will give us that southerly flow. Temperatures next week south of I-94 are going to be close to 40 degrees!