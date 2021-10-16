Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/16/2021

The weekend is shaping up to be a beautiful weekend for some outdoor activities, as we will continue to see this widespread sunshine going into Sunday evening. With a warm front passing through the region, temperatures will be even warmer tomorrow, with many places reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. The southerly flow may get a bit breezy at times, before calming down a bit by Sunday evening.

This is a result of an upper level ridge setting up over the northern Great Plains, and as we sit south of the jet stream, we will be in the area of warmer temperatures. However, that ridge will continue to propagate eastward, and behind that, we will start to see some cloud cover moving in from west to east.

A cold front will then push its way through and bring our temperatures back down to below average, with some more chances for some precipitation again midweek. Snow cannot be completely ruled out for some of our south-central counties if enough cold air wraps around the low.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea