Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/13/2021

We’ve had a little bit of everything today in western North Dakota, with some snowfall, ice, and even some temperatures in the 50s off toward the southwest. Winds have been very strong, and the upper-level low that has been our snow and rainmaker is now tracking to the east. We may have some slight breaks in the cloud cover, but we look to begin Sunday morning with some overcast skies.

There is potential for some snow and rain showers in southeastern Montana which will slowly move toward the east, bringing mostly rain to central North Dakota by Sunday evening.

There looks to be another slight chance at some showers going into Tuesday night, with some snow potentially mixed in. Temperatures will slightly warm up toward the southwest to begin the week, with temperatures approaching the 60s to begin the week, but that will not quite be the case for the north and the north-central.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea