Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/27/2021

For Saturday, we can expect some intervals of clouds and sun to continue into the evening when some more clouds will increase from the northwest. There will be a warm front pushing through Sunday morning/afternoon which will bring with it some chances for precipitation. Most of that, as of now, looks to be rain, save for some of our northern counties which may see a bit of a wintry mix. In the mid and upper levels, we are sitting in the transitional zone between some of the warm air to the southwest and the cold air that is to the northeast. With that being said, temperatures at the surface will remain well above average, even 50s and 60s to the southwest, while our northeastern counties can expect temperatures much more in line with what we should expect for this time of year. By the middle of next week, temperatures, especially in the south, look to be in the upper 50s and 60s as well, before cooling it back down going into next weekend. Overall, it appears to be a very warm end of November and start of December!

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea