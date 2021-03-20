Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It is looking very warm to begin your spring season! Temperatures are near record levels in parts of western North Dakota. A few passing clouds and some thicker cloud cover off to the west will give us chances for some showers later on this evening. In some areas, those showers will persist into tomorrow morning. We could use the rain, seeing as we are in an extreme drought.

Temperatures are expected to drop toward the end of the weekend to near seasonable levels. This is due to a cold front that is passing through our region, which is also giving us those chances for rain. After a brief period of showers, clouds will roll out and sunshine will return to begin the workweek. Winds will also shift from the northwest, which will help keep our temperatures down.

Temperatures are expected to hover around the mid to upper 40’s and low 50’s in our region going into the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High school track

College Volleyball

Mike's Full Forecast 3/20/2021

Curling for a cure

College Basketball

Class A Track & Field

Class B State Tournament

Remarkable Women: Kathy Howe

The Junction

Movie Casting

Quick-thinking sisters save dad's life with CPR skills learned in high school

Ag Experiment

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Friday, March 19th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Law Enforcement Vaccines

Runaways in ND

Unemployment in ND

Bunch of Audits

PRCA Rodeo

FF MAR 19

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News