Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast – 3/6/2021

Expect a few upper-level clouds overnight with mild lows down into the upper 20s and low 30s. There will be a chance for more fog development by early tomorrow morning, with data hinting at south-central North Dakota as the most likely location. Nevertheless, temperatures will be unseasonably warm again and winds will strengthen out of the southeast as they respond to an area of low pressure at the surface. Well-above average temperatures look to continue through the weekend, although may be knocked down just a bit Sunday as a weak front moves through. In addition, fire dangers will increase with a combination of warm temperatures, strong winds, and low humidity. Red Flag Warnings are expected for some in our area, especially across the southwest where the snowpack is non-existent. There has been some confidence in a more active pattern arriving by the Tuesday and Wednesday timeframe of next week, although precipitation chances have been decreasing with the arrival of newer data.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder