Mike’s Saturday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast

The first day of May is marked with some very warm temperatures and widespread sunshine for most of us, with the exception of a few passing high clouds. However, this can be a concern for fire weather, and red flag warnings were issued for most of North Dakota, save for some of the northern counties.

Conditions will change going into Sunday, as a shift in the winds, and showers moving in from the southwest will help keep temperatures down. These showers will also help alleviate some of the fire weather concerns. These showers will not be drought busters, but will certainly be welcome, given that we are still under some rather extreme drought conditions. Monday will bring a few chances for some isolated showers north of Minot.

Temperatures will remain around average, or slightly below average, for the first week of May. There will be another chance at some showers for many of us on Wednesday. Clouds will roll out by Thursday, before another chance of some showers by next weekend.

Breezy conditions are expected throughout the workweek as well.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea