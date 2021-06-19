Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast

The storm prediction center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for the western edge of the state for Saturday evening, as a system north of the international border is forecasted to pick up strength and bring showers and thunderstorms to western North Dakota.

A surface low near the Montana and Wyoming border is expected to pick up strength and move to the east. There will not be a lot of moisture, with dew points near the 50 degree mark, but there may be enough to create a few stronger updrafts. There also may be enough deep-layer shear to organize some of these storms.

Most of this convection is expected after sunset, with the main threat of these storms being hail and winds. Hail may be the size of quarters in some areas, and winds are capable of gusting near 60 MPH at times.

The greatest threat as of now seems to be south and west of the Missouri River.

There are many factors at play, and all need to come together for a chance at severe weather tonight, but, as always, it is best to have a plan in place in the event of severe weather.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea